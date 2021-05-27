Next New Frontiers mission will retain same set of destinations
WASHINGTON — A delay of up to two years in the next New Frontiers planetary science mission competition won’t change the potential destinations for that mission. NASA announced May 12 it was delaying the release of a draft announcement of opportunity for the fifth New Frontiers mission from this October to as late as October 2023. The agency said that the costs of missions currently in peak development and “COVID-related challenges” forced NASA to delay the competition.spacenews.com