Ford Is Catching Up With GM

The stocks of numerous recently listed EV startups show remarkable resilience even as they are undergoing turbulent periods internally. Lordstown Motors Corporation (NASDAQ: RIDE), Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA), an electric-car maker Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) all have share prices that are in line with, or even above, the prices from when they struck deals to go public by merging with special-purpose acquisition companies last year. Then, there is the equipment part or, more precisely, innovative technology as EVs are more about software than hardware. Besides forging OEM supply partnerships with two EV Truck nameplates, one of which is in partnership with Nissan Motor Co (OTC: NSANY), Worksport (OTC: WKSP) is tweaking its TerraVis solar fusion that does much more than extend the mileage of EV pickup trucks.