‘I’m trying not to cry’: Retiring colonel leaves big impact on cadet, Colquitt Co. community

By Bobby Poitevint
WALB 10
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - In Moultrie, a tearful thank you was said to a colonel as he got ready to retire after over two decades of working at Colquitt County High School. Amanda Weeks is a former cadet under Lt. Col. Paul Nagy at Colquitt County High School and said the colonel was there to help and mentor her through some difficult times in all four years of high school, including dealing with having separated parents.

