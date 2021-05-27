Cancel
NBA

Garden gets rockin' as Knicks deliver emotional win

By Archive
NBA
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe best news to emerge from Wednesday’s nights game at Madison Square Garden is the guarantee there will be at least another game at Madison Square Garden. The New York Knicks took care of that by swallowing a bottle full of rally pills and wiping away a 15-point halftime deficit to beat the Atlanta Hawks. It was a collective effort by the home team, which can’t match the Hawks for talent yet will bring all the grit that reflects the attitude in these mean New York streets.

www.nba.com
