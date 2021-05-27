Garden gets rockin' as Knicks deliver emotional win

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. As we look back on this crazy regular season, there were certainly more oddities than usual. Between injuries, frequent rest days, and COVID-19 protocols, it was anyone’s guess as to who would actually suit up for each game. Meanwhile, there were some major overachievers and underperformers throughout the league. The Knicks and Jazz shocked the league this year, claiming the 4th seed in the east and top seed in the west, respectively, as they head into the postseason. On the other hand, the Raptors and Lakers had a regular season to forget, with the defending champs falling down to the play-in matchups, while the Raptors fell out of the playoff race entirely.