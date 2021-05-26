newsbreak-logo
Japanese Architect Kengo Kuma Says Built Environment Needs More Natural Approaches

By Mark Cooper
uli.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHumanity has reached the limits of centralization and scale, and needs a return to light, space, and nature for fulfilment, says Japanese architect Kengo Kuma. Kuma, who has designed more than 300 architectural works in more 20 countries since he began practicing in 1990, addressed attendees of the 2021 ULI Asia Pacific Summit held virtually and in person in Tokyo. Kuma, who presented new ideas for post-pandemic design and architecture, said, “We should be going back to nature and back to decentralization.”

