4-H Camp Whitewood accepting reservations for programs

Swimming, fishing and canoeing are all just part of the fun campers enjoy every summer at Camp Whitewood in Windsor Township. STAR BEACON FILE PHOTO

WINDSOR TOWNSHIP — Do you love swimming, fishing, canoeing, archery and campfires? Then it’s a safe bet your children will too.

It’s time to sign them up for a week of overnight camp or day camp this summer at Camp Whitewood, 7983 S. Wiswell Road in Windsor.

Ashtabula County 4-H camp is set for June 20-26 for ages 8 to 14. Cost is $330. Children do not have to be a member of a 4-H club to go to camp.

“They will experience so many amazing activities and have the opportunity to make lifelong friends and memories,” said Jenna C. Hoyt, Ashtabula County OSU Extension educator.

Nestled between Warner’s Hollow and historical orchards, the 227-acre camp has been the summer home of thousands of 4-H’ers and students from northeastern Ohio every year since 1940, when the White family donated the land for the camp.

There’s also an explorer camp for ages 7-12, June 9-12, for $185, and wilderness camp, ages 9-14, June 27-July 2, for $200.

The camp offers day camp for ages 6-11. Day campers will spend their days doing all sorts of exciting camp activities including swimming, boating, crafts, hiking, fishing, creek walking, archery, and more. Drop-off is at 8 a.m. and pick up is at 5 p.m. Campers must pack their own lunch. An afternoon snack is provided. Campers may be picked up at 3 p.m., if necessary. Overnights are optional and include dinner that evening and breakfast and lunch the following day.

Visit www.4hcampwhitewood.com. There are programs for youth of all ages and experience level.

OSU Extension continues to work primarily remotely during regular office hours Monday through Thursday 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. The office is open to the public Monday, Wednesday and Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Masks are required.