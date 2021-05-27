Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Marketing pharmaceuticals to the public

arcamax.com
 14 days ago

DEAR DR. ROACH: As I watch TV, I see a lot of drug advertisements. Why would the drug companies advertise to the general public when doctors are the people prescribing the new drugs? Or are they advertising to doctors through TV and the general public just sees the advertisement? -- C.S.

www.arcamax.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pharmaceuticals#Conflict Of Interest#Prescription Drugs#Pharmaceutical Companies#Drug Companies#Advertising And Marketing#Public Companies#Drug Advertisements#Specific Treatments#Prescription Medication#Physicians#Treatment#General Public#Doctors#Cancers#Chemotherapy#Advances#Connective Tissue#Disease#Money
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Marketing
Related
Industrywmar2news

Changes in marijuana research could impact the industry

We’re taking a look at changes in the marijuana research industry that will make it easier for studies to be conducted. Change is in progress that could make a big difference in the way medicinal marijuana is sold. This week in federal court, oral arguments will begin to get cannabis...
IndustryMedagadget.com

Tinnitus Market is expected to offer immense opportunity to pharmaceutical and medical device companies

The global tinnitus market exhibited impressive growth in the recent past as the number of people suffering from tinnitus has been increasingly continuously. Tinnitus is a physical condition that occurs within an ear when there is no external noise mainly considered as a hearing perception. In most of the cases tinnitus occurs due to fluctuation in cochlea’s nerve activity as the auditory inputs are reduced. There are more than 200 disorders related to tinnitus and are considered as symptoms for tinnitus. Oxidative stress, temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorders, multiple sclerosis, emotional stress, wax increase, traumatic brain injury, nasal allergies, ear infection, and exposure to deafening sound are the main symptoms of tinnitus.
HealthKaiser Family Foundation

Utilization and Spending Trends in Medicaid Outpatient Prescription Drugs, 2015-2019

Prescription drug spending in Medicaid and other health programs has returned to the national policy debate. This analysis examines Medicaid outpatient prescription drug utilization and spending before rebates over the 2015 to 2019 period, which is helpful for understanding recent cost drivers and areas for targeted policy action. Key takeaways include:
Healthwvih.com

FDA Approves Experimental Alzheimer Drug

On Monday, a new experimental drug called Aducanumab was approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the early phases of Alzheimer’s Disease. Aducanumab was made for patients with mild cognitive impairment and is not only designed to ease symptoms but also designed to slow the progression of the disease.
Medical & Biotechbloomberglaw.com

Biogen’s Costly, Unproven Drug Feared as Health Budget Buster

Treating 1 million Azheimer’s patients could cost $50 billion. ‘A real crisis for drug pricing and spending,’ analyst says. ’s $56,000-a-year Alzheimer’s therapy creates an unprecedented challenge for the U.S. health system: a drug that many patients may get at a high price even though it may not slow their cognitive decline.
BusinessMedagadget.com

Medical Waste Containers Market: Rapidly Expanding Health Care and Pharmaceutical Industries to Boost the Global Market Expansion

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, ‘Medical Waste Containers Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027’. According to the report, the global medical waste containers market was valued at US$ 1.7 Bn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2019 to 2027.
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

CVS Health Completes Rollout Of Time Delay Safes In All Of Its Georgia Pharmacies

WOONSOCKET, R.I., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of an ongoing commitment to helping build healthier and safer communities, CVS Health (CVS) - Get Report today announced the completed installation of time delay safe technology in all 355 Georgia CVS Pharmacy locations, including those in Target stores. The safes are anticipated to help prevent pharmacy robberies and the potential for associated diversion of controlled substance medications—including opioid medications such as oxycodone and hydrocodone—by electronically delaying the time it takes for pharmacy employees to open the safe. In addition, the safes are anticipated to benefit the safety and well-being of CVS Pharmacy customers and employees.
HealthAberdeen News

FDA approves new Alzheimer's drug, Aduhelm, the first in nearly two decades

The Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved a high-profile Alzheimer's drug, a controversial decision to green light the first new drug to slow the mind-robbing disease in nearly two decades. The FDA's landmark approval of Biogen's aducanumab will require the drug company to conduct a post-approval study to monitor...
Georgia StateClayton News Daily

CVS plans time-delay safes at Georgia pharmacies to curb opioid theft

MARIETTA — One of the nation’s leading drug store chains is expanding an initiative aimed at the opioid epidemic in Georgia. CVS Health announced Monday it has finished installing time-delay safes at all 355 of its Georgia pharmacy locations, including those in Target stores. The safes, now in use in...
Industrynysenasdaqlive.com

Global Crohn’s Disease Drugs Market 2017-2026 | Bayer AG, Amgen, Takeda Pharmaceutical, AbbVie, UCB

The Crohn’s Disease Drugs Market reached xx USD million in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019 to 2026. The business intelligence study of the Crohn’s Disease Drugs Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (million/billion USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Crohn’s Disease Drugs Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.
Medical & BiotechMedagadget.com

Pharmaceutical Anti-counterfeiting Technologies Market: Health and Economic Effects of Counterfeit Drugs in the Pharmaceutical Industry: An Evolution

SEATTLE, June 04, 2021, (MEDGADGET) — Pharmaceutical products are one of the most vulnerable goods for counterfeiting practices globally. Counterfeiting practices involve substitution of original medicine with substandard drug containing toxic substance or no active ingredient at all. Anti-counterfeiting technologies are applied to nullify adverse impact on health of patients, which may lead to death of patient in extreme cases. Pharmaceutical industry has one of the highly complex supply chain management network, which makes it relatively difficult to track products from end to end platform, thereby increasing demand for counterfeiting practice.
Medical & BiotechMedagadget.com

United States Specialty Pharmaceutical Market is forecasted to be more than US$ 387 Billion by the end of year 2026 – Renub Research

According to the latest report by Renub Research, titled “United States Specialty Pharmaceuticals Market & Forecast by Application (Oncology, Autoimmune, Immunology, HIV, Multiple Sclerosis, Hematology, AMD, HGH, Others), Companies” The growing ageing population fuels the United States Speciality pharmacy market. More than 20% of the U.S. population is above 65 years of age, and this aged number is expected to rise by 2026. Apart from that, increasing purchasing power and access to quality healthcare and pharmaceuticals to poor and middle-class families also drive the growth of the U.S. speciality pharma industry. The growth drivers of speciality pharmacy include new medications on the market, hospital pharmacy expansions and more chronic condition diagnosis. According to Renub Research Analysis, it is expected that United States Specialty Pharmaceutical Market will be US$ 387 Billion by 2026.
Medical & BiotechMedagadget.com

High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (HPAPI) Market: Growing Preference for Outsourcing of HPAPI Manufacturing to Drive Global Market

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, ‘High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (HPAPI) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027’. According to the report, the global High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (HPAPI) market was valued at US$ 17.46 Bn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of over 8.7% from 2019 to 2027.
BusinessWINKNEWS.com

Prescription drug prices on the rise for millions of older Americans

Prices are going up for hundreds of brand-name prescription drugs widely used by older Americans, and the trend shows that if it continues, many will no longer be able to afford the drugs they need. Many people are already struggling because of the pandemic, so rising drug prices may force...