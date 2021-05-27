Marketing pharmaceuticals to the public

According to the latest report by Renub Research, titled “United States Specialty Pharmaceuticals Market & Forecast by Application (Oncology, Autoimmune, Immunology, HIV, Multiple Sclerosis, Hematology, AMD, HGH, Others), Companies” The growing ageing population fuels the United States Speciality pharmacy market. More than 20% of the U.S. population is above 65 years of age, and this aged number is expected to rise by 2026. Apart from that, increasing purchasing power and access to quality healthcare and pharmaceuticals to poor and middle-class families also drive the growth of the U.S. speciality pharma industry. The growth drivers of speciality pharmacy include new medications on the market, hospital pharmacy expansions and more chronic condition diagnosis. According to Renub Research Analysis, it is expected that United States Specialty Pharmaceutical Market will be US$ 387 Billion by 2026.