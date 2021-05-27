Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

PED’s missed deadline could cost state millions

By Colleen Heild
ABQJournal
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleThe New Mexico Public Education Department is weighing its options after learning its failure to meet a deadline to submit school funding data to the federal government could cost the state millions of dollars. The PED’s submission was three days late, federal officials say, and now the agency has asked...

www.abqjournal.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ped#Gallup Sun#Impact Aid Program#Ped Cabinet#Journal#State#Impact Aid Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Public Education
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Federal Aid
Related
Politicscarolinapanorama.com

McMaster cuts $152.5 million from state budget

(The Center Square) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said Friday that he had vetoed 226 earmarked appropriations worth $152.5 million from the state’s budget. That meant there were 15 total vetoes of seven budget subsections. McMaster said the main reason for those vetoes was an overall lack of transparency...
Clovis, NMEastern New Mexico News

Local officials question PED's social studies standards

A local superintendent and a group of state legislators are questioning the Public Education Department's effort to update social studies standards at New Mexico’s K-12 schools. Reps. Randy Crowder, R-Clovis and Martin Zamora, R-Clovis, are two of 15 House Republicans who signed on to a letter Wednesday asking the Legislative...
Santa Fe, NMnewsradiokkob.com

Senator Brandt Releases Statement After PED Blunder Costs State Millions

Santa Fe, NM (KKOB) –Yesterday, the New Mexico Public Education Department (PED) revealed they would not be appealing a decision handed down from the federal government barring them from $35 million dollars in federal impact aid credit. PED failed to meet a deadline to apply for the credit and submitted the application over a month late in early 2020. The Legislature is now responsible for covering the $35 million dollar shortfall caused by the error.
Vermont StateSt. Albans Messenger

How will we pay for state's ongoing costs next year?

The fiscal year for Vermont state government starts July 1. The appropriations are always important of course, but my interest has always focused on how Vermont will pay for the goods and services provided by state government. The fiscal Year 2022 budget is much larger than usual because of federal...
Politicsoc-breeze.com

Employer deadline for CalSavers one week away as assets reach $87 million for state’s new retirement program

State Treasurer Fiona Ma reminds employers with more than 50 employees of the upcoming June 30, 2021 registration deadline for the CalSavers Retirement Savings Program, the State’s new program for workers in the private sector that lack access to a workplace retirement plan. The reminder comes as the groundbreaking program hit a milestone of $87 million in saver assets and passed 156,000 actively funded accounts.
Public HealthPosted by
Hazleton Times

Republicans unveil budget that puts pandemic funds in bank

HARRISBURG — Republicans who control the Pennsylvania General Assembly rolled out a $39.8 billion general fund budget plan Friday that would put into savings about $5 billion in federal coronavirus relief money and boost K-12 education funding by $300 million. The first details became public Friday morning, hours before votes...
Educationkaynewscow.com

State scholarship deadline approaching

OKLAHOMA CITY — The deadline to apply for Oklahoma Promise, a state scholarship program that allows high school students whose family’s annual income is $55,000 or less, the opportunity to earn a college tuition scholarship is June 30. Oklahoma students who just completed 8th, 9th or 10th grade can apply....
Businesspahousegop.com

House Adopts Responsible 2021-22 State Budget, Causer Says

HARRISBURG – The state House has approved a 2021-22 state budget that is fiscally responsible and respectful of taxpayers today and in the future, said Rep. Martin Causer (R-Turtlepoint). “Just a few months ago, the governor called for a budget that would increase income taxes on individuals and small businesses,...
Congress & CourtsSlate

The Supreme Court’s Conservatives Issued a Decision Too Extreme for Clarence Thomas

On Friday, the Supreme Court pulled off a heist decades in the making. In TransUnion v. Ramirez, five conservative justices seized Congress’ power to create new individual rights and protect victims by authorizing lawsuits when those rights are violated. Instead, the court awarded itself the power to decide which rights may be vindicated in federal court, overturning Congress’ own decisions about which harms deserve redress. Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s opinion for the court was so extreme it prompted Justice Clarence Thomas to write a furious dissent, joined by the liberals, that accused the majority of infidelity to the Constitution. But because of the court’s 6–3 conservative supermajority, Thomas’ defection from the conservative bloc did not change the outcome. And now, thanks to Friday’s decision, a huge number of Americans harmed by a flagrant violation of the law will be locked out of the federal judiciary altogether.