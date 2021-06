If you think you may qualify for the expanded child tax credit payments next month, watch your mailbox. The IRS is now sending letters to 36 million families who may be eligible for the payments of up to $300 a month per kid. For those families that qualify, the IRS will automatically send the first advance payment, with monthly checks for half the total amount continuing through the rest of 2021. However, as is usually the case with anything tax-related, the child tax credit rules can get complicated. We can help.