Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Henrico County, VA

12305 Old Greenway Ct, Henrico, VA 23059

Richmond.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRare opportunity to purchase a home w/a lake view & golf course! Home sits on 18th fairway, so sit back & enjoy the view while sitting on your screened porch or aggregate patio! Home has 1st floor primary bedroom & a hard to find 2nd 1st floor room w/private bath for an office/den/bedroom (closet directly before entering room). The living room & dining room have crown molding, New bay window & new wood floors.The granite kitchen w/ ceramic backsplash, solar tubes, recessed lights, breakfast nook, island for sitting, pantry, cabinets w/pull out shelves is open to family room & also has door access to the screened porch. The appliances are all GE Profile & the stainless double wall oven 1 year old & refrigerator less than 2 yrs old. The open family room is a great entertainment area w/gas Fireplace & white built ins on each side & open to the light & bright Florida Rm overlooking the lake & golf course. The 2nd floor has another ensuite bedroom, a hall bath & another Bedroom used as a bonus room that was originally 2 bedrooms (31'10"x 17'4") w/cedar closet. 2 Huge attics! All new wood floors 1st flr & both outside HVAC units 3 years old. Garage door 1 yr old & exterior painting 2020.

richmond.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Henrico County, VA
Real Estate
Henrico County, VA
Business
County
Henrico County, VA
City
Henrico, VA
State
Florida State
City
Greenway, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct#The Living Room#Family Room#Open Kitchen#Dining Room#12305#New Bay Window#Ge Profile#The Light#Lake#Bath#Patio#Garage Door#Breakfast Nook#Home#Hvac Units#Bedroom#Recessed Lights#Island#18th Fairway
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

2823 Oakland Ave, Henrico, VA 23228

A MUST SEE! Extremely well-maintained 3 BR on a lovely wooded lot located in a quiet neighborhood. Living room with brick fireplace and insert, hardwood floors, bay window. Kitchen with white cabinets, granite countertops and bar, new built in microwave, oven, refrigerator and dishwasher. Bathroom with upgraded tile floor, vanity and original cast iron tub. Huge backyard with slate patio sitting area, beautiful hardwood trees, professional landscaping and storage shed. Easy access to interstates, golf, pools, shopping, restaurants and county parks.
Richmond, VARichmond.com

8359 Scott Pl, Henrico, VA 23227

Welcome home to The Glens at Scott Place townhomes, an upscale community in beautiful Richmond Virginia. The Glens at Scott Place townhomes will include a variety of sought after features like concrete walkways, granite kitchen counter tops, beautiful moldings, tankless hot water heater and more. The Edenton floor plan features a 1st floor master bedroom and bath. The large family room and dining room make a great entertainment zone. The 2nd level has 2 large bedrooms and a spacious loft. Great location and close to interstate and shopping.
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

400 Cedar Ave, Henrico, VA 23075

Incredible opportunity for a first time homebuyer looking for a home where they can build a little sweat equity, or an investor's dream! Just needs a little cleaning, some paint, touch up floors, some minor repairs in the bath and you're almost there. Windows are 10 years old; Roof is 5 years old; HVAC is 1-year-old. Note that Primary Bedroom was previously 2 smaller bedrooms. Home could easily be returned to 3 bedrooms. Includes .83 acre lot behind as well.
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

7709 Willow Leaf Ct, Henrico, VA 23228

New appliances, new paint, new carpet. Just need new owner. Move right in. All ready for a speedy possession. This is the end unit so easy access to fenced rear yard . If you are looking for a town home in Henrico County this is going to be hard to beat. Lots of natural light ,9' ceilings ,hard wood floors down and all new carpet on stairs and entire second floor. Huge master bedroom with a very large walk-in closet as well as big private bath with shower and separate soaking tub.
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

5631 Country Hills Ln, Henrico, VA 23059

RARE GEM! Completely renovated 5 bedroom home in highly sought after Cross Creek neighborhood on Nuckols Rd Corridor in excellent school district of Henrico County. Home is situated on an idyllic lot with an acre of complete privacy. Walk or ride your bikes to pool/tennis/golf at The Dominion Club! Recent $150K back yard makeover includes huge limestone patio, outdoor fireplace, built in hot tub/ plunge pool, and built in Primo smoker grill. Yard offers endless green space for play and fun! Home is bright with an open floor plan & vaulted ceilings in the kitchen area. The entire back of the house is a wall of windows overlooking the beautiful yard. Other notable features are hardwood floors throughout, two exquisite primary suites, both with walk in closets and renovated bathrooms. The kitchen offers 4 ovens, 6 burner gas range, custom shaker cabinets, and white marble countertops. There are several flex spaces to fit your needs. The theatre room will be a huge hit and perfect for movie nights or watching the game! Lovingly maintained home, recently painted inside and out, newer roof and HVAC updated 7 years ago.
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

1716 Acton St, Henrico, VA 23231

Adorable 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home in Henrico on private, wooded lot. Interior of home has been freshly painted and has a brand new bathtub with surround. Galley style kitchen features double sink with garbage disposal, stainless stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave. Large dining area off the kitchen has a pantry and access to rear deck.
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

5213 Aldenbrook Way, Henrico, VA 23059

HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER SHORT PUMP STUNNER! DEEP RUN HIGH SCHOOL.This like-new lovingly cared for, brick beauty has an open plan, grand kitchen with large island and granite countertops, plenty of cabinets and eat in area. Formal dining room, large family room and connected sun room ( currently used as a playroom). Rear staircase, office/study, mudroom with cubbies, huge primary bedroom with extra large walk in closet, all other bedrooms are generous in size with nice closets, one bedroom up is ensuite, extra storage. Rear deck and private rear yard. Minutes from shopping, dining, and entertainment, with easy access to major highways. Washer, dryer and fridge do not convey but can be negotiated. Showings start Saturday 5/15 at 10am.
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

5202 Wythe Ave, Henrico, VA 23226

Beautiful white brick interior unit located in sought after and conveniently located Monument Square. Enjoy the many amenities that are offered, gorgeous salt water pool, the firepit on a cool night, grilling area, stunning clubhouse with exercise room and handsome card room/lounge, as well as a lovely courtyard. This unit offers an inviting foyer with high ceiling, wonderful open floor plan with gas fireplace in the family room that opens to a cook’s style eat-in kitchen with cascading granite, stainless appliances, island that can be used for serving or casual dining, additionally there is an eat-in nook. Nice laundry room located across from kitchen. Gracious dining room that is light and bright. 4 bedrooms, one is currently being used as an office and the other a media/playroom, 3.5 baths. Large primary room with space for a sitting area, lovely spa like bath, walk in closet. High ceilings, wood floor, wonderful details throughout, 3 private balconies, 2 car garage, great location in the neighborhood, elevator has the ability to be installed in the future should someone choose to do so. Fantastic restaurants and only shopping minutes away!
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

1214 Grumman Dr, Henrico, VA 23229

Get ready to invite your family and friends to your new backyard for a BBQ! Don't miss this meticulously maintained home conveniently located in the sought after in the west end. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac with off street parking, detached garage 2-car garage and a fenced in backyard. This home boasts 4 bedroom, 2 full baths, open great room, Kitchen, First floor office/study, separate laundry room and more! Beautiful lot with privacy fence enclosing the backyard. Kitchen comes with nicely updated cabinets and under cabinet lighting. Outside you can enjoy a large rear patio ready for your grill or smoker. Detached Two Car Garage with electricity and automatic garage door w/ coded switch. New Roof in 2018, New Vinyl Replacement Windows in 2016. Central Heat and Air throughout home with WiFi accessible thermostat. New Mounted Wall Oven and Dishwasher 2019. New floors, fresh neutral paint throughout and much more, home is move in ready, this is a must see!
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

6412 Monument Ave, Henrico, VA 23226

Welcome to 6412 Monument Avenue! Quality craftsmanship, convenience and upgrades all intersect in this charming cape cod. Walk through the front door and enter the sun-filled living room with wood burning fireplace and hardwood floors. The living room is open to the kitchen allowing conversations to flow easily from one room to the next throughout the first floor. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, granite countertops & tile flooring. As you step down from the kitchen and pass through the laundry room, you will find the expansive paver patio with bistro lights & oversized fenced yard with plenty of room for entertaining, kids to play & dogs to run. The sunroom was torn down and rebuilt in 2019 to include shiplap, ceramic tile floors and a beautiful built-in cabinet. The primary bedroom, bedroom 2 and full bath round out the first floor. Upstairs are bedrooms 3 and 4, which is currently being used as an office and boasts spacious cedar closets. Perfect for a home gym, office or to turn into a primary suite. HVAC is newer, roof is approximately 6 years old, and upgraded insulation was installed in 2019 for increased energy efficiency.
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

251 Rocketts Way Unit#301, Henrico, VA 23231

Super cool condo in sought after 251 Rocketts. Cedar Works Condo. This is an extra special unit that you've got to see. A few key highlights; same floor as the causeway to the parking garage, includes TWO DESIGNATED parking spots, storage unit is just steps away and on same floor, FULL-SIZE washer/dryer, CORNER UNIT with tons of natural light, Plantation Shutters throughout, NO adjoined walls to any other units, AWESOME rustic feel with modern amenities, & tons of exposed brick & features full size washer & dryer & extra shelves for storage/organization. The first primary suite is extra spacious with walk-in closet, corner windows, dual vanity, & ceramic tile through the bathroom suite. The other suite also features walk-in closet, dual vanity, & ceramic tile throughout (that bathroom also opens to hall for guests). HVAC was just replaced 2018/2019, water heater in 2019, refrigerator & microwave in 2018!