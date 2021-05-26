12305 Old Greenway Ct, Henrico, VA 23059
Rare opportunity to purchase a home w/a lake view & golf course! Home sits on 18th fairway, so sit back & enjoy the view while sitting on your screened porch or aggregate patio! Home has 1st floor primary bedroom & a hard to find 2nd 1st floor room w/private bath for an office/den/bedroom (closet directly before entering room). The living room & dining room have crown molding, New bay window & new wood floors.The granite kitchen w/ ceramic backsplash, solar tubes, recessed lights, breakfast nook, island for sitting, pantry, cabinets w/pull out shelves is open to family room & also has door access to the screened porch. The appliances are all GE Profile & the stainless double wall oven 1 year old & refrigerator less than 2 yrs old. The open family room is a great entertainment area w/gas Fireplace & white built ins on each side & open to the light & bright Florida Rm overlooking the lake & golf course. The 2nd floor has another ensuite bedroom, a hall bath & another Bedroom used as a bonus room that was originally 2 bedrooms (31'10"x 17'4") w/cedar closet. 2 Huge attics! All new wood floors 1st flr & both outside HVAC units 3 years old. Garage door 1 yr old & exterior painting 2020.