Dads got a sweet deal this year, at least in terms of timing — Father’s Day happens to fall the first weekend after the city of San Francisco and state of California fully reopen. This means that with most pandemic restrictions lifting, there are now so many ways to celebrate your old man — or any father figure in your life — this year. Of course, one can’t go wrong with the classic trifecta of barbecue, burgers, and beer, but plenty of San Francisco parents defy stereotypes and might prefer some fresh veggie tacos and sparkling natural wine. Here’s how to celebrate dads and dad figures, and kick off the summer vibes this warm weekend in SF.