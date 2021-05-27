Cancel
Lisbon, OH

Repaving bids sought for portion of fairgrounds

Morning Journal
 14 days ago

LISBON — The vaccination clinics have wound down at the Columbiana County Fairgrounds Vaccination Complex, leaving the pavement on the grounds in poor condition. With 100s of vehicles traveling through the fairgrounds where more than 20 vaccination clinics were held during the winter and spring, freeze and thaw season, paved areas meant for traffic about one week a year in the summer took a beating. During Wednesday’s Columbiana County Commissioner meeting, the board announced they will be accepting sealed bids to repave portions of the grounds.

