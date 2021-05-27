Fairytale Petaluma Equestrian Estate: $16.5M

Relish in the beauty of this sprawling West Side Rancho Santa Fe Covenant equestrian estate situated on 3.5 acres of prime real estate. Upon entering the estate, you will be completely enveloped by mature and lush landscaping, olive, lemon and lime trees, an avocado grove and a blood orange grove. Continuing down your private drive, you will pass 2 horse pastures with automatic irrigation. In addition to the personal horse path that surrounds the perimeter of this property, you are also connected to 60 miles of Rancho Santa Fe horse trails. You will immediately take note of the exceptionally fine details throughout the main home consisting of 5 bedrooms with all new hardwood floors, 4 full baths and 2 half baths. The heart of the home boasts an open concept floorplan that joins the living area to the gourmet kitchen with huge center island, top of the line stainless steel appliances, 2 dishwashers, 2 ice makers, dual refrigerator drawers and steps to your outdoor built-in grill with sink. The formal dining room with fireplace is large enough to accommodate seating for 8+.