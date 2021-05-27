Cancel
Petaluma, CA

Fairytale Petaluma Equestrian Estate: $16.5M

By Maggie Fusek
msn.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePETALUMA, CA — In the serene rolling hills of Petaluma is this fairytale estate that was decades in the making. The living areas of this equestrian property on 71 acres include a four-bedroom main home and a one-bedroom with office water tower guest house. The idyllic, curated grounds encompass two...

