Your Neighbor: Meet Will Munster

Will Munster has always been driven and fueled by hard work and channeling his passion from a young age. “I self-taught myself how to play the piano when I was in elementary school,” recalls Munster. “Both of my parents were talented musically, so it was always around my sisters and I.” An active member of his school’s marching band, Munster was versed in several instruments. Munster’s musicality also included choral singing. “Fortunately, growing up in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, you could sing from the age of 6 to 96,” mentions Munster.