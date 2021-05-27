Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clemmons, NC

Your Neighbor: Meet Will Munster

By Staff Report
clemmonscourier.net
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWill Munster has always been driven and fueled by hard work and channeling his passion from a young age. “I self-taught myself how to play the piano when I was in elementary school,” recalls Munster. “Both of my parents were talented musically, so it was always around my sisters and I.” An active member of his school’s marching band, Munster was versed in several instruments. Munster’s musicality also included choral singing. “Fortunately, growing up in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, you could sing from the age of 6 to 96,” mentions Munster.

clemmonscourier.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
North Carolina State
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Greenville, NC
City
Cleveland, NC
City
Clemmons, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Piedmont College#Liberal Arts College#Wake Forest University#Junior High School#Sisters#Elementary School#Graduate School#The Clemmons Courier#Thiel College#Case Western University#Lyndon Steel Company#Am Erectors#Little League#Piedmont Chamber Singers#Waterford#Family#Choral Singing#Love#Marching Band#Passion
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
Related
Winston-salem, NCWinston-Salem Journal

John Railey: Terry's mom keeps 'the Circle' going

Te’ore Terry comes to his mother in dreams. Three months after he was fatally shot in Winston-Salem, on Valentine’s Day, Te’ore comes to Velma Terry. “His spirit is strong and I believe it is strong because his murder is not solved,” she said last week. “He’s comforting his mother, letting me know he’s got me.”