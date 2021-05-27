Editorial: Remembering military heroes

A park bench might seem an underrated token of appreciation and gratitude for a lost soldier. But this one carries a presence about it. The unassuming bench fastened to a concrete slab at Midlothian Memorial Park has held up well, considering Chicago’s damaging snow, ice, heat, humidity. It’s made not of wood but of a fiberglass material made to look like wood. It can seat three small people comfortably. It faces 145th Street. If you sit there in the spring, you’ll hear birds chirping from nearby trees. Or the crack of a bat from a baseball diamond behind you. Mostly, you’ll hear traffic roaring from Interstate 294, which curves around the park in this working-class southwest suburb.