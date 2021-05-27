Tim Istock column: Thinking outside the bowl

Recently, our 12-year-old senior canine, Maggie, an adorable if not admittedly quirky cocker spaniel, has been acting stranger than normal. And when I say strange, I’m not talking about her dressing up like a cat or conducting séances with the neighborhood dogs or anything like that, but rather doing things that have us scratching our heads and wondering just what is going on in that cute little head of hers. For instance, out of the blue and for no apparent reason we can discern, she has taken to barking at her water bowl as if the creature from the black lagoon was crawling out of it. Equally curious, she has also started turning up her nose at her food — the very same food, I might add, that she has blissfully scarfed down for the last decade or so like it was prime Kobe beef — and now only agrees to eat it if we turn the bowl over and scatter it around on the floor.