Samaritan Ministries offers family-friendly option for 2021 Tour de Llama event
WINSTON-SALEM — Over the course of three days, June 25-27, Samaritan Ministries will host its annual Tour De Llama bike ride, which was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19. New this year is an invitation for casual cyclists and families to support Samaritan by riding the 7-mile route at Salem Lake Greenway on June 26. Riders on the trail between 8 a.m. and noon can find hidden llama throughout the ride, a perfect opportunity to snap a selfie. Children under 12 ride for free. Salem Lake offers a gorgeous and tranquil setting, perfect for a June morning ride.clemmonscourier.net