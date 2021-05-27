Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winston-salem, NC

Samaritan Ministries offers family-friendly option for 2021 Tour de Llama event

By Staff Report
clemmonscourier.net
 13 days ago

WINSTON-SALEM — Over the course of three days, June 25-27, Samaritan Ministries will host its annual Tour De Llama bike ride, which was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19. New this year is an invitation for casual cyclists and families to support Samaritan by riding the 7-mile route at Salem Lake Greenway on June 26. Riders on the trail between 8 a.m. and noon can find hidden llama throughout the ride, a perfect opportunity to snap a selfie. Children under 12 ride for free. Salem Lake offers a gorgeous and tranquil setting, perfect for a June morning ride.

clemmonscourier.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Samaritan#Family Fun#Free People#Special People#Samaritan Ministries#De Llama#Arbor Investment Advisors#Bike Shop#Divine Llama Vineyards#Christian#Samaritan Inn Shelter#Riders#Friends#Salem Lake Greenway#Sponsorships#Downtown Winston Salem#Mile Routes#Cyclists#Rider Registrations#Forsyth County
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
Related
Winston-salem, NCspectrumlocalnews.com

Triad church offers showers to people ex­pe­ri­encing home­lessness

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Getting a shower can be hard for the homeless population, that’s why a Winston-Salem church is bringing showers to those experiencing homelessness. The Dwelling is a church dedicated to serving the homeless population in the Triad. Lead pastor Emily Norris started the church in February 2020, just after being ordained. The Dwelling is a partnership between of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and the Moravian Church in America, the only in the nation.
Winston-salem, NCWinston-Salem Journal

Religion calendar: Saturday, May 15

Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, 3543 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, offers a traditional worship service, 9 a.m. Sunday, and two contemporary worship services, 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday, via online streaming at youtube.com/MountTaborUMCVideoStreaming. All services are offered on the Facebook page “Mount Tabor United Methodist Church.” Additionally each Sunday, the 9 a.m. traditional worship in the sanctuary and the 11 a.m. contemporary worship “Ignite” in the worship center, are available for in-person worship in the church’s worship center. Physical distancing, mask protocol and contact tracing guidelines are observed. For more information, go to www.mttaborumc.org or call 336-765-5561.
Winston-salem, NCWXII 12

Winston-Salem Art Anthology Series 'revitalizes' neighborhood leading up to Juneteenth

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Art displays will be popping up in one Winston-Salem neighborhood every weekend through Juneteenth as a way to bring new life to the community. Artist Kayyum Hallah and the rest of the neighborhood association decided to put the installations in Happy Hill at the intersection of Alder and Mock streets. The clock tower strikes a moment in history for the oldest Black neighborhood in the city.
Winston-salem, NCWinston-Salem Journal

Arts briefs: ARTC Theatre to present “Savannah Sipping Society”

ARTC Theatre will present “Savannah Sipping Society” at 110 W. Seventh St. in Winston-Salem. “Savannah Sipping Society,” written by Jones Hope Wooten, is a comedy about four Southern woman, all needing to “rev up” their lives in their middle years — divorced, widowed, fired and seeking her special place. Performances...
Winston-salem, NCWinston-Salem Journal

John Railey: Terry's mom keeps 'the Circle' going

Te’ore Terry comes to his mother in dreams. Three months after he was fatally shot in Winston-Salem, on Valentine’s Day, Te’ore comes to Velma Terry. “His spirit is strong and I believe it is strong because his murder is not solved,” she said last week. “He’s comforting his mother, letting me know he’s got me.”
Winston-salem, NCYes Weekly

Bookmarks Launches Community-Wide Antiracism Initiative: Book with Purpose

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (May 14, 2021) – Bookmarks launched their community-wide antiracism initiative, Book with Purpose, today at a press conference held outside of Bookmarks. Using the book Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America written by Dr. Ibram X. Kendi as a starting point, Bookmarks hopes to bring the community together throughout the summer in conversations about racism.
Winston-salem, NCPosted by
WFMY NEWS2

Store owner finds stolen bird supplies online

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Thousands of dollars of merchandise stolen, but then the items are found for sale, online. About three weeks ago Wild Birds Unlimited in Winston-Salem had over thre thousands dollars worth of bird feed and feeders stolen. But instead of waiting for the police to investigate. They took...
Forsyth County, NCforsyth.nc.us

Aquatic Center open for 2021 season

The Peter S. Brunstetter Aquatic Center at Tanglewood Park opens for the season on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 11 a.m. and will be open until Monday, September 6, 2021. Due to the pandemic, we will not be selling season passes for the 2021 operational season and access to select areas of the aquatic center may be limited.
Winston-salem, NCWinston-Salem Journal

First wave of kids get their COVID-19 vaccinations in Winston-Salem. Here's where you'll find more vaccine opportunities for young people.

Ruth Santiago squeezed her eyes shut and looked away as a syringe loaded with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine plunged into her right arm. “At first,” Ruth said. But that millisecond of pain was worth it for the seventh-grader at Philo-Hill Middle School. Her grandparents in Mexico got sick a few days ago, and Ruth is worried that they may have contracted the coronavirus. Helping to keep older folks, such as her grandparents, safe from COVID-19 convinced Ruth to be among the first in the 12-15 age group to get the Pfizer vaccine.