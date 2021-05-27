Cancel
Clemmons, NC

Couriering Clemmons — This week in 2001

By Staff Report
Couriering this area this week in 2001 — 20 years ago:. Dr. Douglas Eury, West Forsyth principal, has announced he will be leaving. Eury has accepted a position as a professor at Gardner-Webb University. Making his announcement to the faculty and staff at the high school, Eury said he had enjoyed his year at West, but the faculty position at Gardner-Webb was an opportunity he could not pass by. Eury came to West from North Davidson High School as of July 1 last year. He took over from Gene Nail, who was serving as interim principal following the retirement of Norma Harbin.

