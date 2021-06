Superstar chef and restauranteur Guy Fieri has been at the forefront of helping save and protect independent restaurants that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent drop in business. “These mom and pop joints, they’re the fabric of your community,” he said. “It’s not just a place to go to eat, it’s a place to meet, it’s a place your kids get jobs… the place we go for our donations, our celebrations, we go there for everything.”