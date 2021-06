Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools wrapped up Teacher Appreciation Week by shining a light on some of the district’s best employees during the fourth annual Core Awards. The annual event which was held virtually on Thursday, May 7, is where the district leaders announce Teacher of the Year, Principal of the Year, Assistant Principal of the Year, Certified Instructional Support Personnel of the Year, and Classified Employee of the Year. The event is meant to celebrate the employees that not only are exceptional educators, but that live the district’s Core Values: equity, student-centered, accountability, integrity, high expectations, and collaboration.