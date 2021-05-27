Cancel
Religion

Victory on the Frontline Church services

By Staff Report
clemmonscourier.net
 2021-05-27

This Saturday, May 29, is Victory on the Frontline Church’s second “Cruise-in for Christ” Car Show of the 2021 season and will start at 5 pm. Sunday morning worship service “victory@am” starts at 9 a.m. This praise and worship service is led by teacher Tamara Koontz. Sunday schools for all ages start at 10 a.m. Worship service with Pastor Michael Duffield begins at 11 a.m. Gospel music is performed by Lonnie Maines and Nancy Bullard and the Victory Singers.

Christ
#Church Services#Gospel Music#Frontline Church#The Frontline Church#The Victory Singers
