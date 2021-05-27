Victory on the Frontline Church services

“Like the beat beat beat of the tom-tom, when the jungle shadows fall. Like the tick tick tock of the stately clock, as it stands against the wall.”. All Ella Fitzgerald fans would know right away where these melodies were taken from. Cole Porter composed a rhythmical succession of a single-note that is reminiscent of the sound of the beating of drums, just as the Garden City Community Church (GCCC) will be giving the campers a taste of drumming. But on the first night of the Vacation Bible Camp (VBC), the beat of the drums will not be from Cole Porter or Ella – they will even be better coming from Joe Rivera and his drums. Joe will lead a powerful drum circle and teach the basics of hand drumming to all campers whatever their ages are. Joe will spread the Light of Jesus through the rhythm of his drums. Campers will have an opportunity to dance and play authentic African/Latin drums, shakers, bells, claves, and tambourines. No prior drumming experience is required. Joe is an active member of GCCC, with a background in Operations and Project Management. Joe is also an accomplished musician, music producer and sound engineer. He and his wife, Pam, generously give their time to GCCC in so many ways including through music.