The Forsyth County Department of Public Health is now accepting appointments for anyone 12 and over with Pfizer’s two-dose COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine, which was previously approved for ages 16 and up, has been approved for adolescents age 12-15 by the FDA and CDC. The vaccine was shown to be safe and 100% effective in adolescents 12-15. Common temporary reactions to the COVID-19 vaccines include a sore arm, fever, headache or feeling tired and achy for a day or two.