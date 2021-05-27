Cancel
Oklahoma City, OK

Sonic Drive-In donates to local teachers this Teacher Appreciation Month

By Staff Report
 13 days ago

America’s Drive-In thanked public school teachers by donating $1.5 million to requests for learning supplies across the country. OKLAHOMA CITY — To honor the creative efforts teachers have made to maneuver their ever-shifting learning environments and keep students engaged this past year, Sonic Drive-In donated $1.5 million to teacher requests on national education nonprofit site DonorsChoose on Teacher Appreciation Day, May 4. As part of Sonic’s ongoing Limeades for Learning initiative, the $1.5 million donation helped fund more than 7,000 teacher requests across the country in need of critical resources.

