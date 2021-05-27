Sonic Drive-In donates to local teachers this Teacher Appreciation Month

Women incarcerated at the Oklahoma County jail got the opportunity to send messages of love and stuffed animals to their children as part of a prison ministry initiative. Prison Fellowship's Mother's Day Teddy Bear Project was held at the jail on May 8 in Oklahoma City. A Prison Fellowship spokesman said volunteers with the prison ministry were given time with a group of about 19 women incarcerated at the jail to help the mothers craft messages for their children. The women were then able to record their messages.