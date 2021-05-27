Lewisville Fire Department achieves new fire service rating
North Carolina Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Mike Causey, has announced a new fire service rating for the Lewisville Fire Department. The inspection took place in February 2021. This rating inspection, conducted by the Office of State Fire Marshal (OSFM), is required on a regular basis as a part of the North Carolina Response Rating System (NCRRS). Among other things, it looks for proper staffing levels, sufficient equipment, proper maintenance of equipment, communications capabilities, and availability of a water source in the event of fire.clemmonscourier.net