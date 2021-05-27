Cancel
Winston-salem, NC

Crisis Control Ministry launches ‘Hungry for Hope’ campaign

By Staff Report
 13 days ago

WINSTON-SALEM — For the entire month of June, Crisis Control Ministry is hosting “Hungry for Hope,” a new marketing campaign to promote “Hope du Jour” partners in the local media and on social media. Crisis Control Ministry’s goal of the campaign is to get the community to support local food and beverage establishments that have previously participated in “Hope du Jour.” Crisis Control is challenging community members to dine out or order takeout and will have a #DineOutChallenge on social media as part of the campaign.

