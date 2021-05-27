Private retreat opens to the public

Closed for nearly a decade, 278-acre Elk Mountain Resort caters to high-end guests. A secret gem tucked away in the far northwest corner of Ouray County is waking up this spring after nearly a decade of hibernation. Elk Mountain Resort, once a private retreat for celebrities and those in elite sections of the military and or other high levels of government, was purchased last fall and the new owners are opening the place up to the public while retaining the upscale, high-end,…