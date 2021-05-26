Cancel
Western Explorers Summer Camp

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWestern Explorers Summer Camp offers children ages 6 – 10 opportunities to learn, play and create at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum. Led by Museum educators, each four-day, small group session features age-appropriate themes, crafts, games, art projects and stories. Campers explore the Museum’s collections, exhibitions, gardens and trails to inspire their imaginations and provide the foundation for fun-filled, creative self-expression. All supplies are included in the children’s sessions. Space is limited.

LifestyleKPVI Newschannel 6

Summer Camp Lunch Series launches

Wisconsin Women in Conservation is launching a four-part virtual Conservation Summer Camp Lunch Series. The series aims to address the main land-stewardship concerns of women farmers and landowners across the state. The first webinar, focusing on pollinator habitat, will be held via Zoom from noon to 1 p.m. May 27.
Millbrae, CAmillbrae.ca.us

Dragonfly Designs Summer Camp

Millbrae Summer Programs are open for registration! Dragonfly Designs’ three-week camp is just one of the many camp offerings we have available for Summer 2021. Don’t wait to register! Space is limited! Find out more and register by visiting bit.ly/milrec.
Blue Mountain Ranch Summer Camp

Small private Colorado summer camp needs general camp counselors. In your time off, explore the beauty and adventure of Colorado!. Applicant must be able to lift 30 pounds. At least 18 years of age with one year of college. For 75 years, the Allen/Graf family of Blue Mountain Ranch has...
Camp Fire summer day camp reservations

Camp Fire is accepting reservations for summer day camp which will be held at Camp Tayanoka, 12385 Echo Dell Road, East Liverpool. All youth are welcome and do not need to be a member of Camp Fire to attend camp. Activities include fishing, kayaking, arts and crafts, hiking, archery, nature study and much more. Camp Dates are: June 14-17, Monster Day Camp for youth entering Kindergarten, first or second grade in the Fall. Campers discover that in nature things aren’t as scary as they seem; June 28-July 1, Rain Forest Day Camp for youth entering second through fifth grade in the Fall; July 12-15, Fun With Nature Day Camp for youth entering first, second or third grade in the Fall; July 26-29, Fun in the Sun Day Camp for youth entering fourth through seventh grade in the Fall. Camps are from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. each day and the camp fee is $100.00 per camp. Call 330 385-0645 to register or for more information. Camp Fire is a United Way Agency. Pictured, Club 33 getting ready for camp. – left to right, back row – Lindsie Clark, Bentley Blair, Kadence Hill, Tattum Wooley, Jada Quimby; front row – Nate Sharps, Devon Clark, Madelynn Blair, Emma Aeschbacher, Isabella Hill and in kayak Kora Aeschbacher. (Submitted photo)
Summer Camp Positions Available

Looking for a summer job? The City of Long Beach is hiring for summer camps. There are various positions available. To apply, please visit click here for the links to Seasonal/Summer Employment and the Seasonal Application.
Bowling Green, KYbgky.org

Summer Tennis Camp Registration

A camp designed to introduce the game of tennis. Focus is on tennis fundamentals and fun through interactive games. This tennis camp is open to youth ages 6-16 and adults ages 17 and older. Register online at https://playbgpr.bgky.org. Participant must bring a racquet. Dates: June Session: Monday/Wednesday 7, 9, 14,...
Benton Harbor, MIHerald-Palladium

Summer art camps return to ARS

BENTON HARBOR — In-person summer art camps will return to ARS Gallery & Culture Center, 147 Fifth St., this year. In the camps, students will explore the creative and cultural history of Spain, according to a news release.
McFarlin UMC summer day camp ...

Counselors to provide a safe, stimulating environment for. children exiting K-5th grades. Counselors will supervise children in organized on-site activities, field trips and swimming. Ideal applicants will have good communication skills, high. energy and be team players. Prior experience working with. elementary-age children or elementary teaching background is preferred but...
Owensboro Summer Camps For Kids

With a year like we've all had, it is such exciting news to be planning to send the kids to Summer Day Camp or make any type of plans at all but here we are! We've prepared a list of available options. As I type these camps are filling up...
Remember that one time… at summer camp?

Even as we work our way toward recovery, the reality of the pandemic is still very much present. And with it, a logical reticence to rush back to the way things were, willy nilly. And yet, we’re rapidly approaching a summer when everyone — kids and parents, alike — could use a break. Portland startup A Kids Book About is offering up a creative solution in that regard.
Raleigh, North Carolina

Learn Baton Twirling at Summer Camp

Is your young performer ready to try something new?. This baton twirling camp will give your star an opportunity to learn the art of baton twirling. Twirlers will learn and combine basic twirling and dance skills that will be organized into an "out of this twirl" dazzling routine. Baton twirling instills discipline, confidence, and the value of hard work, dedication, and perseverance. No prior experience is necessary.
Camp Susque is ready to roll this summer

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — All is quiet at Camp Susque in Lycoming County, but soon the camp will be bustling with campers for the summer. Staff are currently gearing up for the start of summer camps in June. "This place is really pleasant when it is empty and quiet, but...
Raleigh, North Carolina

Get Musical this Summer at Camp Rock

Does your little one love music, singing, dancing, and creating their own tunes?. Camp Rock will fulfill every music lover's dream as we create various instruments throughout the week and play along to popular songs. Campers will also participate in music-themed games, activities, food experiences, and more in this week-long rocking good time. Mini musicians must be potty trained and will need to bring a snack and water bottle to camp each day.
Camp Geiger Summer Camp set to open

The first of six sessions for Camp Geiger is set to open on June 13. The sessions will include two weeks that are open to girl Troops. This will be the third year that all girl Troops have been organized. Close to one thousand Scouts are already signed up for camp with their Troops. Troops from seven states are planning to participate. Dave Fox will be returning as the Camp Director.
YMCA seeking supplies for summer camp

The Bob Freesen YMCA is gearing up for summer camp and has a wish list of items for participants. In addition to any donations of breakfast granola bars, snacks, fruit and ice cream desserts, organizers said they could use such crafts items as glue sticks, sidewalk chalk, modeling clay and construction paper. Board games, children’s books, DVD movies and water bottles are also being sought.
SAS Summer 2021 Camps and Programs

Registration is open for SAS Summer 2021, a variety of camps on the St. Andrew’s-Sewanee School campus. Each summer the school welcomes close to 200 children and adults to campus for a variety of programs. Athletics day camps this year include basketball, soccer and all-sports camps. Camp SAS returns with...
Virtual summer space camp for children

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It’s day 2 in our weeklong look at cool summer camps for kids. On Tuesday, Daybreak went to space without ever leaving the studio. Varsity tutors created a summer space camp that’s virtual. The camp’s expert instructor, astronaut-in-training Alyssa Carson, was on Daybreak Tuesday. She talked about...
Vacaville Parks and Recreation Summer Camps!

Leave no rock unturned in this exciting science enrichment program! Adventure Science Camps of California activities combine chemistry, biology, ecology, astronomy, engineering, technology, and physics in ways that encourage kids to actively discover and examine new concepts. Join us for 9 weeks of science fun!. In the first week of...