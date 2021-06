The Summit Board of County Commissioners proclaimed a workforce housing crisis in the county during its regular meeting Tuesday, June 22. The proclamation, which was passed unanimously via resolution, doesn’t grant the commissioners any emergency powers. Instead, the edict is meant to serve as a call to action for local, state and federal authorities to prioritize the attainment of affordable housing, warning that inaction “will result in irreversible changes to the fabric of the community and limit the ability of the community to serve visitors and residents alike.”