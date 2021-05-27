Man killed while fleeing police
Critical incident team probing encounter following Hot Springs Pool ejection. A suspected intoxicated driver who died during a police pursuit after falling into Dexter Creek Canyon had two prior drunken-driving convictions as well as a prior conviction for eluding law enforcement. Luther David Medina, 47, of Montrose, died after he ran from a Ouray police officer who attempted to contact him during a traffic stop near the intersection of County Road 14 and County Road 14A…www.ouraynews.com