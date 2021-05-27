Cancel
Ridgway, CO

Larry Fredrick Falk

 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLarry Fredrick Falk of Ridgway died peacefully on April 27, after a brief illness. Larry was born on Feb. 8, 1949 in Dearborn, MI, the only child of Ernest Falk Jr. and Joyce Howard. He spent the first two years of his life in Port Huron, MI, and then the family moved to Los Angeles where he spent the rest of his childhood. He attended Taft High School in Woodland Hills, CA. Larry had fond memories of his teen years, riding his motorcycle barefoot and shirtless to the beach, and working in a gas station with his buddies.

