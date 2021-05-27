Cancel
You Can Now Hide “Likes” On Your Instagram & Facebook Posts

By Morgan Fogarty
Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. – Instagram and Facebook users can now hide the public “likes” their posts receive. This move could bring an end to a dynamic that ties likes to the influence a person has on social media. Instagram has been testing the ability to hide likes since 2019, in an attempt to make posting less stressful.

