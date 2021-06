NEW CUMBERLAND – The Hancock County Community Cleanup has been scheduled for May 21-22, with collections taking place at the Wells Building in Newell. The cleanup is open only to county residents, and proof of residency is required. Collections will take place 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., May 21, and 8 a.m. to noon May 22. Roll-off boxes will be on site for the collection of household junk, demolition debris, old furniture, old carpets, televisions, tires (off the rim and a limit of 10 per person), scrap metal and old appliances.