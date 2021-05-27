Iconic spa, lodge receives facelift

Pandemic-induced pause provides Wiesbaden owners opportunity at renovation. The pandemic brought an unexpected opportunity to one of Ouray’s iconic places to stay and soak. Now the Wiesbaden Hot Springs, Spa and Lodge is celebrating a facelift and a reinvigorated atmosphere. The Wiesbaden is one of only a few lodging establishments in Ouray to have its own hot springs and pools, and when COVID-19 hit and restrictions required closures of those pools due to fear of virus…