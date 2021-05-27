Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Weirton, WV

Corporate sponsor

heraldstaronline.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWesBanco Bank has signed on as a corporate sponsor for the upcoming 39th Weirton United Way Golf Classic to be held on June 7 at Williams Golf and Country Club. Proceeds from the event will be used for the 2021 annual giving campaign. Sponsorships and teams are still available. For information contact the United Way at (304) 748-7213. Working on details are from left, Joyia Lytle, 2021 campaign vice chairman; Jason Lucarelli of WesBanco; and Casey Richards, 2021 campaign chairman.

www.heraldstaronline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Weirton, WV
City
Country Club, WV
Weirton, WV
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vice Chairman#Wesbanco Bank#Weirton United#Proceeds#Campaign
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
News Break
United Way
News Break
Sports
Related
Fairmont, WVWVNews

Bennett returns as Fairmont (West Virginia) State Foundation president

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Fairmont State Foundation is welcoming Gary K. Bennett as he returns to serve as president of the Fairmont State Foundation, the nonprofit fundraising arm of Fairmont State University. Bennett previously served as president of the foundation in 2018 and 2019, according to a release...
Huntington, WVwvgazettemail.com

Local golf: 3 share lead at WV Senior Open

HUNTINGTON — Defending champion Pat Carter, Harold Payne and Craig Heinaman are tied for the lead after the first round of the West Virginia Senior Open played Sunday at Guyan and Country Club. Each shot even-par 71 on the course that tested the players on how they handled the greens.
Morgantown, WVWVNews

City of Morgantown (West Virginia) hires new finance director

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The City of Morgantown announced that Kevin Tennant has been hired as the new director of finance. Tennant will start in the position on June 4. “I am excited and thankful to city administration for this opportunity to serve,” Tennant said. “What really attracted me...
Wheeling, WVWeirton Daily Times

Better late than never: 2020 grads join 2021 WVNCC Commencement

WHEELING — West Virginia Northern Community College celebrated both 2021 and 2020 graduates during ceremonies Friday night at Wheeling Island Stadium. The 2021 class included 312 graduates receiving certificates and degrees. Last year, 290 students in the Class of 2020 did not have a ceremony due to the COVID pandemic, and they were invited to participate in this year’s event.
Economywelchnews.com

West Virginia to End Participation in Federal Supplemental Unemployment Benefit Program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Effective June 19 at midnight, West Virginia will end its participation in all federally funded pandemic unemployment compensation programs. “West Virginians have access to thousands of jobs right now,” said Governor Jim Justice. “We need everyone back to work. Our small businesses and West Virginia’s economy depend on it.”
Weirton, WVWTOV 9

Rally held regarding logo at Weir High

WEIRTON, W.Va. — A rally was held in Weirton on Monday after Weir High School officials began to disassociate from a specific cartoon mascot depicting Native American stereotypes. Though never an official mascot, the logo has appeared on apparel, class rings, and other items representing Weir High School, Principal Kristin...
Huntington, WVwchstv.com

Inaugural spaghetti dinner fundraiser held for Catholic Charities of West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Residents in Huntington got the chance to support a good cause and fill their stomachs Sunday during an inaugural spaghetti dinner fundraiser. Catholic Charities of West Virginia hosted its first “Consider the Pastabilities” Spaghetti Dinner on Sunday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Organizers said the event helps support its programs and services.
Jefferson County, OHWeirton Daily Times

Quick takes

NEW JOB: Sarita Asawa has been named programming and community outreach coordinator at the Public Library of Steubenville and Jefferson County. This is a new position at the library that will create a Friends of the Library group and more interactive programming for school-age children and adults. She also will...
Ohio StateWeirton Daily Times

Investing in the future of the Ohio Valley

Representatives of the Frontier Group of Companies were in Weirton Wednesday morning, meeting with officials from the City of Weirton, members of the Hancock County Commission and staff from our Congressional delegation to provide an update on their work to clear and prepare around 1,100 acres of former steel-producing property in the community.
Weirton, WVWeirton Daily Times

Chamber ‘mobbing’ area businesses

WEIRTON – Businesses in the Weirton area are getting mobbed. At about noon, Friday, a group of shoppers came through the doors of The Best You Boutique in Weirton, looking to spend some cash and show support for the local business community. The “Cash Mob” is a new program launched by the Weirton Area Chamber of Commerce.
Weirton, WVWeirton Daily Times

Campus news

Haley Brown of Weirton was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Marshall University.
Weirton, WVWeirton Daily Times

Master Gardeners appreciate support

The members of Tri-State Area Master Gardeners Association (TAMGA) would like to extend our appreciation to the gardeners of the area for braving the cold, wind and hail storm to attend our annual fundraising Plant Share last Saturday. We thank Gabriel’s in Weirton for allowing us to use the grassy area beside their parking lot for our Plant Share year after year on the day before Mother’s Day. WV Master Gardeners are on hand to answer questions and share plants they have grown from seed as well as plants they have grown and divided to share with fellow gardeners who stop by.
New Cumberland, WVWeirton Daily Times

Madonna football hosting golf scramble

NEW CUMBERLAND — Madonna is hosting a golf scramble at 8 a.m. on June 5 at Mountaineer’s Woodview Golf Course. Cost is $75 per player. Prizes will be paid in three pods. Shotgun start time is 9 a.m. Please make checks payable to:. Madonna Football. 100 Crest St. Weirton, WV...
Weirton, WVheraldstaronline.com

Open at last: Top of West Virginia CVB debuts new location

WEIRTON — A lot of things had to be put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.  . One of them was the official opening of the new location of the Top of West Virginia Convention and Visitors Bureau and Summit Art Gallery at 3539 Main St. in Weirton.  . The grand debut...
Weirton, WVWeirton Daily Times

Honored

As part of activities during Monday’s meeting of Weirton Council, Gus and Aggie Monezis, who recently retired as owner and operators of Gus’s Goodies, were recognized with a mayoral proclamation in honor of their years of service to the community. In addition to their work in the local business community, the couple has been active in numerous area organizations and contributed to a variety of civic causes over the years. — Craig Howell.
Weirton, WVWeirton Daily Times

Remember to say thank you before it is too late

Living most of my life in the Kings Creek area, I can’t even guess how many times I’ve driven by the baseball fields on Kings Creek Road in Weirton. During the warmer weather, it’s common to see someone on a tractor cutting the grass on the ballfields or dragging the infields. For so many years, that person was either Joe Tunno or Tim Welch, both of whom have spent countless hours of their lives quietly and unassumingly serving the youth of Weirton through the Weirton Baseball Association.
Weirton, WVWeirton Daily Times

History in the Hills: Yearbooks valuable

I love collecting. I think it comes with the territory of being an historian. Someone who is interested in the past begins to maybe live in the past a little bit as far as possessions go. For a long time in our living room, I would say that the 21st...
Weirton, WVWeirton Daily Times

Community briefs

WEIRTON — The Tri-State Marine Corps Club Auxiliary members met May 10. President Shirley Brecht opened the meeting with prayer led by Chaplain Mary Ann Smith and Marcy Spano reading the prayer list. Brecht led the members in the Pledge of Allegiance. Vice President Darlene Kemp did the roll call....
Weirton, WVheraldstaronline.com

WMC observes National Hospital Week

WEIRTON — Weirton Medical Center is honoring its 1,400 staff members during observances of National Hospital Week, which began Sunday. A variety of activities are planned as a way to thank the staff for their role in the hospital’s growth, according to WMC officials. “The commitment of each member of...