Corporate sponsor
WesBanco Bank has signed on as a corporate sponsor for the upcoming 39th Weirton United Way Golf Classic to be held on June 7 at Williams Golf and Country Club. Proceeds from the event will be used for the 2021 annual giving campaign. Sponsorships and teams are still available. For information contact the United Way at (304) 748-7213. Working on details are from left, Joyia Lytle, 2021 campaign vice chairman; Jason Lucarelli of WesBanco; and Casey Richards, 2021 campaign chairman.www.heraldstaronline.com