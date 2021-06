A brawl took place in the lower bowl of Amalie Arena during Game 7 between the Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Islanders on Friday. The 2021 Stanley Cup Final will take place this upcoming Monday, and we know that the Montreal Canadiens will be participating thanks to their Game 6 victory in overtime against the Vegas Golden Knights. The Canadiens had to wait for their opponents, as the Tampa Bay Lightning hosted the New York Islanders for Game 7 on Friday night.