Real Madrid: Ranking the five best players of the 2020-2021 season
Though the season remained trophy-less for Los Blancos, it can’t be discounted that they played through unprecedented circumstances. With more injuries than goals in the league, Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid pulled off a performance that nowhere could be predicted after that horrid Champions League group stage run or the wide gap in points that opened up between them and the leaders, Atletico Madrid at halfway through the league.therealchamps.com