Duluth, MN

Duluth’s Downtown Perk Returns In June

By Chris Allen
KOOL 101.7
KOOL 101.7
 22 days ago
The Downtown Perk came back in a virtual way and will continue on zoom with a special message. June 8th, you are invited to the latest Downtown Perk. Treasure Jenkins will be the keynote speaker. She is a board member of the Clayton, Jackson, and McGhie Memorial. Jenkins will be talking about the upcoming commemoration of the three men featured in a sculpture. She will also speak about the continued work of achieving peace, racial equity, and growth.

KOOL 101.7

KOOL 101.7

Duluth, MN
Kool 101.7 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

