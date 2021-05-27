Duluth’s Downtown Perk Returns In June

It's almost time for one of the biggest (if not the biggest) weekends in the Twin Ports: Grandma's Marathon. And with the influx of runners from all corners of the world to the Northland comes traffic changes, delays, and detours. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is forewarning drivers in advance of the weekend to anticipate, plan, and watch for heavier-than-usual traffic problems in the area - due to a variety of factors.