Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Sedgwick, Sumner by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 23:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Sedgwick; Sumner The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Sedgwick County in south central Kansas Northwestern Sumner County in south central Kansas * Until midnight CDT. * At 1135 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Viola, or near Conway Springs, moving northeast at 25 mph. This storm produced a 56 mph measured wind gust near Viola. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Clearwater around 1155 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Goddard and Eisenhower National Airport. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH