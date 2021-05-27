Cancel
Public Health

Coronavirus Updates

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID-19 Live Updates: Global Covid-19 caseload stands at 168.1mn, with over 3.49 mn deaths. Tags: Covid 19 symptoms covid in India covid latest update. The coronavirus, which is responsible for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, has so far infected 168.1 million people, and killed more than 3.49 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The US is the worst-hit country with 33,190,016 confirmed cases and 591,947 deaths, respectively, according to the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) data. In terms of infections, India follows the US with 27,157,795 coronavirus cases and Brazil is running second in terms of deaths with 454,429 fatalities.

