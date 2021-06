Sources say it’s too early to tell if municipal opt-outs will remain an option for reluctant municipalities, with many uncertain how they will shake out in the future. Although 16 U.S. states and Washington, D.C. have legalized adult-use cannabis, numerous municipalities, towns and cities are declining to participate in their state’s legal marijuana programs. One of the results of these opt-outs is that residents needing or wanting cannabis are obliged to travel to surrounding areas to obtain it.