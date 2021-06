The Minnesota ROKKR took it to the undermanned New York Subliners with a 3-0 win in the last match of the Call of Duty League Stage Four Major’s opening day. Minnesota were dominant this series. Led by Priestahh and Standy, Minnesota took advantage of the Asim-less Subliners and never let their foot off the pedal in a dominant showing. Priestahh posted 1.26 K/D, including an 11-1 statline on Raid Search and Destroy. But Standy, playing in the first LAN series of his professional career, was the star of the show with a 1.47 K/D throughout the series’ three maps.