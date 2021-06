A piece of railroad history is coming down this week, as demolition has begun on what is commonly referred to as "The Historic Fred Harvey Building" on west First Street. "The owner took a demolition permit on Monday and they have begun the process of razing the structure," said Rebecca Likiardopoulos. Office of Revitalization and Preservation, "This building, while prominent in Newton’s history and heritage, is not a historic property listed on local, state or federal registers nor is it located within a historic district."