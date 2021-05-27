Happy Valley Animation Festival
UNIVERSITY PARK — HUB-Robeson Galleries will present the Happy Valley Animation Festival (HVAF), in partnership with Penn State’s Animation Club. On view through June 13 are animation reels from the Inaugural Happy Valley Animation Festival, an open, international competition. HVAF seeks to promote the art of animation and showcase works by students, early career and practicing professional artists, designers, and filmmakers with works in three primary categories: animated films, animated motion graphics and design, and experimental animated works.www.lockhaven.com