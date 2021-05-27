Happy Valley Animation Festival

Starting May 30, the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg is presenting an exhibit about the Mexican-American border. “Border Cantos/Sonic Border” is a collaboration between Richard Misrach and Mexican American artist/composer Guillermo Galindo. They respond to the physical and psychological divide between the U.S. and Mexico through an exhibit that blends photography, sculpture, sound and found objects. “Border Cantos/Sonic Border” is organized by Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Ark., with additional loans from the artists.