Penn, PA

Happy Valley Animation Festival

Lockhaven Express
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNIVERSITY PARK — HUB-Robeson Galleries will present the Happy Valley Animation Festival (HVAF), in partnership with Penn State’s Animation Club. On view through June 13 are animation reels from the Inaugural Happy Valley Animation Festival, an open, international competition. HVAF seeks to promote the art of animation and showcase works by students, early career and practicing professional artists, designers, and filmmakers with works in three primary categories: animated films, animated motion graphics and design, and experimental animated works.

www.lockhaven.com
Greensburg, PAheraldstandard.com

Westmoreland Museum of American Art presents "Border Cantos"

Starting May 30, the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg is presenting an exhibit about the Mexican-American border. “Border Cantos/Sonic Border” is a collaboration between Richard Misrach and Mexican American artist/composer Guillermo Galindo. They respond to the physical and psychological divide between the U.S. and Mexico through an exhibit that blends photography, sculpture, sound and found objects. “Border Cantos/Sonic Border” is organized by Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Ark., with additional loans from the artists.