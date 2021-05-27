Why do we get shots in the arm? It’s all about the muscle

It's been a year-and-a-half since COVID-19 started wreaking havoc on the world, and while the infection rate continues to drop, there are still many people experiencing the after-effects of the devastating virus. Now, a new major study involving the health insurance records of nearly two million people in the United States who tested positive for the virus last year, has found 23 percent sought medical treatment for new conditions at least 30 days post infection. According to their findings, long COVID impacted men and women of all ages—including children—and even people who didn't realize they had the virus in the first place. Long COVID hit almost half of patients who were hospitalized, 27 percent of people who experienced mild or moderate symptoms, and 19 percent who were asymptomatic. Are you a long hauler and not even know it? Read on for the most common manifestations of long COVID—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.