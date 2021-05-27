Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

To your good health: Marketing pharmaceuticals to the public

Lockhaven Express
 2021-05-27

DEAR DR. ROACH: As I watch TV, I see a lot of drug advertisements. Why would the drug companies advertise to the general public when doctors are the people prescribing the new drugs? Or are they advertising to doctors through TV and the general public just sees the advertisement? — C.S.

www.lockhaven.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conflict Of Interest#Prescription Drugs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Marketing
Related
Healthriverbender.com

Caffeine and Your Health

Having a cup of coffee in the morning is a standard practice for 62% of Americans – and the average coffee drinker consumes more than two cups per day. Enjoying your daily cup of Joe or a diet soda here and there is not an issue in and of itself. However, too much caffeine could cause health problems down the road, or can hide a current health problem depending on your reason for consuming it.
HealthWashington Times-Herald

Strategies to address drug interaction side effects

Medications are utilized in various ways. Some people take medication to treat issues like headaches or the common cold, while medicine also may be used to treat serious diseases like cancer or heart disease. Each medicine is different, but all share one common trait: the potential to produce side effects.
Questa, NMhealthcareittoday.com

Bicycle Health Raises $27 Million Series A To Expand Treatment and Access For Opioid Use Disorder Nationwide

Bicycle Health, the leading virtual care provider of evidence based treatment for opioid use disorder (OUD) today announced a $27 Million Series A investment led by Questa Capital with participation from City Light Capital, Emily Melton and previous investor SignalFire. Since the start of the pandemic, Bicycle Health has grown 30% month over month and is now the largest virtual care platform for OUD by geographic footprint and insurance coverage. The company will use the capital to expand its rapidly growing clinician network, partner with additional payers, invest in research and continue building local community partnerships to reach those without other treatment options.
Public HealthMedscape News

Arthritis Drug Tocilizumab Gets FDA EUA for Severe COVID-19

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for the arthritis drug tocilizumab (Actemra) for adults and children aged 2 years and older who are hospitalized with severe COVID-19 and are being treated with systemic corticosteroids and supplemental oxygen, noninvasive or invasive mechanical ventilation, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation.
Hayden Lake, IDCoeur d'Alene Press

Teeth: A window to your health

It’s too easy to ignore teeth. We forget to floss, or never floss at all — a mistake one relative learned the hard way when he needed a full set of dentures much too young. Pain isn’t much of an excuse to avoid dentists anymore. Dental industry technologies are much...
POTUSWashington Times

Ending the opioid scourge

With President Biden and Vice President Harris now scheduled to travel to the U.S. southern border to see the problems that exist down there for themselves, perhaps the nation’s attention can be refocused on the scourge of illegal opioids. Since the 1990s, these drugs and their illegal copycats containing lethal doses of fentanyl have been destroying families and futures while allowing drug gangs in the U.S., Mexico and China to grow rich.
HealthParis Post-Intelligencer

Invest in your own health

The best investment you can make is in yourself. You can work, invest, save and accumulate wealth, but what good is it if you ignore yourself?. A friend of mine once said, “If I had known I was going to live this long, I would have taken better care of myself.”
Medical & Biotechindialife.us

US FDA approves drug developed by Indian-American's firm

Washington, June 22 : The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a drug manufactured by the Virginia-based Sarfez Pharmaceuticals, which is owned by Indian-American Salim Shah, a media report said. According to the company, the drug called SoanzXR "provides a new treatment option to people suffering from heart...
Healthmycouriertribune.com

TO YOUR GOOD HEALTH: C. Diff tricky to treat, but rarely terminal

DEAR DR. ROACH: In December, I developed an abscess in my jaw from food getting caught in my tooth. I went to see a local dentist who prescribed clindamycin and metronidazole. I came down with a case of C. difficile. I have since found evidence that multiple antibiotics and clindamycin are causes of C. diff. I am getting mixed messages about my prognosis. Some medical people are telling me it’s not a big deal and to just wash my hands a lot. My primary physician, however, gave me the impression that this is basically a terminal diagnosis. She told me how sorry she was and that I had been a very healthy person but am not any longer. She told me that it will most likely recur, and every time it does it will be more difficult to treat until I become antibiotic resistant, and that people die from it. She also told me that she would set me up for the standard yearly appointment, but that I should come see her whenever I need to. I am paranoid about what my future holds and what, if anything, I can do. I would like your opinion of this situation. Any guidance you can give me would be greatly appreciated. — Anon.
HealthLockhaven Express

To your good health: Stool softeners not habit-forming

DEAR DR. ROACH: I’m an 84-year-old male who has recently found relief from lifelong strain in bowel movements by using stool softeners. I would like to know if they’re habit-forming if taken once a day. I’ve tried Metamucil without as good of results. Please comment on both. Thank you. — B.C.
Diseases & TreatmentsLockhaven Express

To your good health: Find the right med and dosage to treat protein S deficiency

DEAR DR. ROACH: My father was diagnosed with protein S deficiency, but there isn’t much information on it. I’m unable to find a doctor who specializes in it or even knows about it. His health is declining fast, and we are thinking it might be linked to this. The amount of Lovenox he has to inject daily is equivalent to an ICU patient needing life-saving intervention. His blood clots so quickly that you would think sand flows through his veins. Is there a way to reverse this or at least correct the clotting? — E.O.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Liver Disease Treatment Market Continuous Growth in Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare Industry 2021 | Top Manufacturers – Abbott Laboratories, Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Actavis

The global Liver Disease Treatment Market investigated the popular situation in the descriptions, arrangements, applications, and business chain structure. The Liver Disease Treatment Market report also focuses on the development trends as well as history, competitive aspect study, and key regions, etc. in the global Liver Disease Treatment Manufacturers. Liver Disease Treatment Market analysis report speaks about the manufacturing method. The process is analyzed completely with respect to Manufacturers, regional study, Segment by Type and Segment by Applications, and the actual process of the entire Liver Disease Treatment industry.
Healthwuga.org

The Health Report: Veggies Good for your Brain

Most of us could stand to eat a few more vegetables, and now researchers from UGA have given us one more reason to our greens. This week on the Georgia Health Report, host Lauren Baggett and Andy Miller of Georgia Health News discuss how adding dark, leafy greens to our diets can support our brain health.
Women's Healthdailymedicalcannabisnews.com

Seven out of ten gynecological cancer patients report that medicinal cannabis has reduced their symptoms

Marijuana use improved at least one cancer-related symptom in more than 70 percent of study participants. A small US study that enrolled 45 gynecological cancer patients who had prescribed medical marijuana (MM) to treat symptoms found a self-reported 71 percent improvement in at least one symptom. Investigators considered patients prescribed...