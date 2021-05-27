Cancel
Montoursville, PA

Couple celebrates 35th Anniversary

Lockhaven Express
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBob and Pam (Sherosick) Rolley of the Swissdale area celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary on Monday, May 24, 2021. They were married by the Rev. John Kisalicka, Pam’s cousin, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Montoursville on May 24, 1986. Pam is the daughter of John J. Sherosick...

Related
Williamsport, PASun-Gazette

Celebrating a century

Donald Koons, of Williamsport, was the guest of honor at a surprise birthday party at the Williamsport Community Woodshop. Koons, who turned 100 years old on May 7, was joined by many family members that include his wife Bertie, five children, 12 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Also on hand were numerous friends and fellow veterans. Recognizing Koons for his service in the US Army Air Corp during WWII and contributions to the Williamsport community was U.S. Rep. Fred Keller, R-Kreamer; state Rep. Jeff C. Wheeland, R-Loyalsock Township and state Rep. Stephanie Borowicz, R-McElhattan, along with Lycoming County Commissioners Rick Mirabito and Tony R. Mussare. Koons is a member of the Williamsport Community Woodshop at the Pajama Factory, where family members say he likes to build birdhouses and stools to give as gifts.
Williamsport, PApct.edu

College, Alexander Family Dealerships collaborate on digital sign

In partnership with Pennsylvania College of Technology, Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships has made a significant donation to erect color digital signage along Interstate 180 near the college. The double-sided, 14-by-48-foot sign – which stands 70 feet high – replaces an existing college-owned sign that is no longer in operation. Penn...
Williamsport, PAnorthcentralpa.com

Alexander Family Dealerships reminds Penn College students about scholarship and donate sign to Penn College for interstate placement and use

Williamsport, Pa. – In partnership with Pennsylvania College of Technology, Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships has made a significant donation to erect color digital signage along Interstate 180 near the college. The double-sided, 14-by-48-foot sign – which stands 70 feet high – replaces an existing college-owned sign that is no longer...
Williamsport, PApct.edu

College’s ‘defining moment’ launches grads into waiting workforce

Punctuating the ultimate celebration of student achievement, Pennsylvania College of Technology held a dizzying dozen commencement exercises from May 14-16 to provide a memorable occasion for students and their families while adhering to federal and state guidelines. The proceedings – four on Friday, five on Saturday and three on Sunday – simultaneously honored Fall 2020 and Spring 2021 graduates and featured speeches by a rotating trio of class representatives: Joseph M. Morrin, of Morrisville, graphic design; Ethan M. McKenzie, of Muncy, software development and information management; and Olivia C. Ferki, Richboro, plastics and polymer engineering technology. (Each of the three spoke at his or her major’s assigned ceremony; recorded versions of their remarks were rotated among the other nine.)
Williamsport, PApct.edu

Collaborative effort returns ‘Shad Run’ sculpture to public display

Restored by Pennsylvania College of Technology faculty and students in a cocurricular alliance, then relocated and rededicated Thursday evening, a piece of public art that enshrines a significant West Branch Susquehanna River phenomenon now graces Pine Square Alley. The stainless steel “Shad Run” sculpture was created by Seattle artist Joseph...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

$120 million in pandemic relief awarded to Pa. restaurants: Here’s the breakdown by county

Financial relief is on the way to Pennsylvania restaurants. Hospitality related businesses in all 67 counties are receiving funding under Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program. Here in central Pennsylvania more than $20 million has been awarded to businesses in Dauphin, Cumberland, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties. The program, initiated...
Williamsport, PASun-Gazette

Penn College begins its graduation marathon

Attendance may have been smaller, but the exuberance was not diminished as family and friends shouted out for the first of twelve groups of Pennsylvania College of Technology students that crossed the stage at the Community Arts Center to receive their diplomas from Dr. Davie Jane. Gilmour, president of the...
Williamsport, PAwasd.org

36 WAHS School-to-Work Students Recognized at Annual Appreciation Breakfast

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (MAY 14, 2021) — Thirty-six students involved in Williamsport Area High School’s School-to-Work Program were honored during its annual Community Partners Appreciation Breakfast today at the high school. In partnership with local employers, the program places students in job positions around the community. The goal of the workforce...
Williamsport, PASun-Gazette

Williamsport’s Taylor returns, wins 4 events at PHAC meet

HUGHESVILLE – By the second hurdle, Tre Taylor had the race won. The Williamsport senior said he didn’t feel like he was running that fast. Try telling his opponents that. Taylor, the two-time state placewinner, made his season debut Saturday at the PHAC North meet at Hughesville. All he did was win four individual events and break the school record in the 110-meter hurdles which has stood since 1990.
Williamsport, PApct.edu

Distinguished Teaching Awards presented to faculty

Pennsylvania College of Technology bestowed two Distinguished Teaching Awards on faculty during an event held on main campus. Mark E. Sones, instructor of diesel equipment technology, was presented with the Veronica M. Muzic Master Teacher Award, the highest honor accorded to a faculty member at the college. Bridget E. Motel,...
Williamsport, PASun-Gazette

Penn College president announces plan to retire

After spending her entire 44-year career in higher education at the Pennsylvania College of Technology — the last 23 years as its president — Dr. Davie Jane Gilmour has announced her intention to retire in June 2022. Gilmour has served as president since 1998. Under her leadership, the college has...
Williamsport, PAwasd.org

WAHS Top Hat Dinner Honors Class of 2021's Top 5 Percent

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (MAY 14, 2021) — The Class of 2021’s top 5 percent were recognized Thursday night during the eighth annual Top Hat Dinner held at the Genetti Hotel. Seventeen seniors were celebrated for their academic excellence, as well as their selected faculty honorees who influenced and inspired that success.
Williamsport, PAThe Daily Collegian

Penn College president announces retirement, launches Legacy Campaign

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. – After nearly a quarter century leading Pennsylvania College of Technology, President Davie Jane Gilmour informed the college community today of her intention to retire next year. Gilmour, who has spent her entire career in higher education at Penn College – 44 years, the last 23 as president...
Williamsport, PALockhaven Express

Williamsport airport to receive $1M, build new hangar

The Williamsport Regional Airport will receive more than $1 million in state funds to build a new hangar complex. In announcing the funding, state Sen. Gene Yaw, R-Loyalsock Township, said, “This is a strategic investment in the local economy and in the future jobs this project will create for the surrounding area. Enhancing air transportation enhances the region and will attract employers to our community.”
Williamsport, PApct.edu

Penn College graphic design students sweep awards

Graphic design students from Pennsylvania College of Technology captured all student awards in the latest American Advertising Awards presented by the Northeast Pennsylvania Chapter of the American Advertising Federation. “Our students did outstanding work, and these awards reinforce the quality of our program and our soon-to-be graduates,” said Nicholas L....
Lycoming County, PAPosted by
Newswatch 16

Grand Slam Parade called off for 2021

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Grand Slam Parade in Williamsport will not be held this year before the start of the Little League World Series. The Lycoming County Visitors Bureau says it would not be possible because of COVID-19 precautions being taken with players. Williamsport Welcomes the World is still on...
Lycoming County, PAWOLF

Lycoming Co. Visitors Bureau says 2021 Grand Slam Parade is cancelled

The Lycoming County Visitors Bureau has announced that they will not be conducting the 2021 Grand Slam Parade this August. The bureau says that given the understandable manner in which Little League Baseball is proceeding with this year's Little League World Series in keeping the Little League players at the complex, it was determined that this year's parade would not be viable without their participation. The bureau says they look forward to 2022 helping to welcome all 20 teams from throughout the world to enjoy the 75th Little League World Series.