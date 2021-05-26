Carolyn Ann Spielman
Carolyn Ann Spielman, age 82, passed away Wednesday, April 7th, 2021. She was born November 25th 1938 in Astoria, Oregon to John and Beatrice (Gunter) Cornilsen. At age 4 the family moved to Roseburg, Oregon. She attended Green School, Benson, Glengary, Roseburg Jr. High and then Roseburg High School, graduating in the class of 1956. After graduation, she worked at PayLess Drugstore in 1958. She then attended Oregon State College in 1958. She transferred to, and attended, Southern Oregon College in Ashland, Oregon from 1959 to 1950.