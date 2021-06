CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville baseball team had its chances Friday against visiting Punxsutawney, but was unable to come up with a clutch hit in a 10-0 loss to the Chucks. The Golden Tide stranded seven runners on base in the third through fifth innings while the game was still close. But the Chucks put five on the board in the top of the sixth to extend a 4-0 lead to a 9-0 advantage.