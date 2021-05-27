VERIFY: Getting a new car in Maine won't be easy amid worsening shortage

Electric vehicles and hybrids are under a lot of scrutiny when it comes to performance and longevity. A lot of people have a lot of questions about the reliability of hybrids and electric vehicles, as well as the longevity of their components. While many hybrids and EVs are relatively new and do not yet have much of a track record, there is one model that has been around for two decades now – the Toyota Prius. You might have noticed that if you visit a used Toyota dealer, the Prius is easily one of the more popular vehicles alongside the Toyota Camry. But when taking into consideration the components, the design, and the functionality of Toyota’s hybrid technology, how reliable is a used Toyota Prius, and has the design stood the test of time?