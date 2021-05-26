Waterloo, WI - Lila E. Wilke, 108, of Waterloo, passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at Highland House in Waterloo. Lila was born on August 2, 1912, in Reeseville, the daughter of William and Bertha (Eicksteadt) Soldner. She married Wallace Wilke on October 17, 1932 in Dubuque, Iowa, and the couple enjoyed 23 years of marriage until his passing in 1956. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Waterloo for many years. In her younger years, she and Wallace loved playing cards and going dancing together. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.